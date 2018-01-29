Top Stories
Grammys 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

'Celebrity Big Brother' Cast List - Meet the 11 Contestants!

White Roses at Grammys 2018 - The Meaning Behind the Look

Kendall Jenner Throws Major Shade at Scott Disick's Relationship with Sofia Richie

Mon, 29 January 2018 at 12:08 am

SZA Slays Performance of 'Broken Clocks' at Grammys 2018 - Watch!

SZA hits the stage for a performance during the 2018 Grammy Awards held at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (January 28) in New York City.

The 27-year-old musician rocked a ripped basketball jersey and baggy jeans for her performance of her hit song “Broken Clocks.”

SZA was nominated for five awards tonight, but sadly didn’t win any.

You can see all of the 2018 Grammy winners here!

Check out a clip of SZA‘s performance below!

