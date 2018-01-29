SZA Slays Performance of 'Broken Clocks' at Grammys 2018 - Watch!

SZA hits the stage for a performance during the 2018 Grammy Awards held at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (January 28) in New York City.

The 27-year-old musician rocked a ripped basketball jersey and baggy jeans for her performance of her hit song “Broken Clocks.”

SZA was nominated for five awards tonight, but sadly didn’t win any.

