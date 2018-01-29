Rihanna's Three Fashionable Looks at Grammys 2018

Rihanna wore not one, not two, but three cool outfits at the 2018 Grammy Awards held at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (January 28) in New York City.

The 29-year-old entertainer skipped the red carpet at the show, but still kept us engaged in her fashion choices throughout the evening.

Rihanna started the night in an Alexander Vauthier Haute Couture chocolate patent leather trench coat and boots with matching chocolate patent gloves by Causse Gantier for Alexandre Vauthier. She also wore Le Vian jewelry.

She changed into a custom pink Adam Selman dress for her performance of “Wild Thoughts,” which she danced her way through!

Rihanna ended the night in a midriff-baring top and skirt. We’re awaiting fashion IDs on that outfit.