Maren Morris & Zedd Drop 'The Middle' Music Video at the Grammys 2018 - Watch Now!

Maren Morris and Zedd premiered their new music video for their collaboration “The Middle” during a commercial break at the 2018 Grammy Awards!

The 27-year-old country singer and the 28-year-old record producer stepped out for music’s big night held at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (January 28) in New York City.

Maren and Zedd, along with dance-pop duo Grey, partnered with Target for the live performance video, featuring lots of light displays, choreographed dancers, and of course, red and white.

Fans will also be able to enjoy “The Middle” when it becomes part of Target’s Spring Style campaign, beginning February 4.

Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey – The Middle (Presented by Target)

