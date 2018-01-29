Top Stories
Grammys 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

'Celebrity Big Brother' Cast List - Meet the 11 Contestants!

White Roses at Grammys 2018 - The Meaning Behind the Look

Kendall Jenner Throws Major Shade at Scott Disick's Relationship with Sofia Richie

Mon, 29 January 2018 at 12:17 am

Maren Morris & Zedd Drop 'The Middle' Music Video at the Grammys 2018 - Watch Now!

Maren Morris & Zedd Drop 'The Middle' Music Video at the Grammys 2018 - Watch Now!

Maren Morris and Zedd premiered their new music video for their collaboration “The Middle” during a commercial break at the 2018 Grammy Awards!

The 27-year-old country singer and the 28-year-old record producer stepped out for music’s big night held at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (January 28) in New York City.

Maren and Zedd, along with dance-pop duo Grey, partnered with Target for the live performance video, featuring lots of light displays, choreographed dancers, and of course, red and white.

Fans will also be able to enjoy “The Middle” when it becomes part of Target’s Spring Style campaign, beginning February 4.

Watch below!


Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey – The Middle (Presented by Target)

20+ pictures inside of Maren Morris and Zedd filming the video…

Photos: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Target
