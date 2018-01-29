Top Stories
Grammys 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

'Celebrity Big Brother' Cast List - Meet the 11 Contestants!

White Roses at Grammys 2018 - The Meaning Behind the Look

Kendall Jenner Throws Major Shade at Scott Disick's Relationship with Sofia Richie

Mon, 29 January 2018 at 12:08 am

Kelly Clarkson Said Kesha Deserved the Best Pop Solo Performance Grammy!

Kelly Clarkson was pulling for the competition!

The Meaning Of Life vocal powerhouse was nominated for “Love So Soft” in the Best Pop Solo Performance category against acts like Lady Gaga and Ed Sheeran (who eventually won).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kelly Clarkson

Kelly revealed that she was rooting for Kesha to take home the award in an interview at the 2018 Grammy Awards held at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (January 28) in New York City.

“It’s such a personal song and as a songwriter myself and writing those songs that really bare all, and you really need to be honest with yourself and everyone, you know, I am against her but I wouldn’t be sad if she won,” Kelly said of “Praying.”

“She deserves this one,” she added.

Watch below!
