Zedd Looks Sharp on the Grammys 2018 Red Carpet!

Zedd suited up for the 2018 Grammy Awards!

The 28-year-old DJ hit the red carpet in a purple tux at the award ceremony on Sunday evening (January 28) at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

During the ceremony, Zedd was up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his song “Stay” with Alessia Cara but the award was taken home by Portugal. The Man.

Later in the show, he debuted his music video for “The Middle,” his collaboration with Maren Morris.

FYI: Zedd is wearing Ermenegildo Zegna Couture.