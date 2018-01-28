Top Stories
Grammys 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

'Celebrity Big Brother' Cast List - Meet the 11 Contestants!

White Roses at Grammys 2018 - The Meaning Behind the Look

Kendall Jenner Throws Major Shade at Scott Disick's Relationship with Sofia Richie

Sun, 28 January 2018 at 10:32 pm

Zedd Looks Sharp on the Grammys 2018 Red Carpet!

Zedd Looks Sharp on the Grammys 2018 Red Carpet!

Zedd suited up for the 2018 Grammy Awards!

The 28-year-old DJ hit the red carpet in a purple tux at the award ceremony on Sunday evening (January 28) at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

During the ceremony, Zedd was up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his song “Stay” with Alessia Cara but the award was taken home by Portugal. The Man.

Later in the show, he debuted his music video for “The Middle,” his collaboration with Maren Morris.

Tune in for the Grammys, hosted by James Corden, TONIGHT at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT on CBS.

FYI: Zedd is wearing Ermenegildo Zegna Couture.

Photos: Getty
