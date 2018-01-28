Top Stories
Sun, 28 January 2018 at 10:34 pm

Watch Blue Ivy Tell Beyonce to Stop Clapping at Grammys 2018!

Watch Blue Ivy Tell Beyonce to Stop Clapping at Grammys 2018!

This moment involving Blue Ivy Carter is going viral during the 2018 Grammy Awards!

The six-year-old sat front row with her parents Beyonce and Jay-Z at the event held at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (January 28) in New York City.

At one point when the camera was on the famous family, Bey and Jay were seen clapping and Blue Ivy was caught telling her parents to seemingly “calm down.” The moment is going viral and you just have to watch the clip below!

Beyonce and Jay Z were nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance for their song “Family Feud,” but they didn’t win. Jay is up for eight awards in all tonight.

10+ pictures inside of the famous family at the Grammys…

