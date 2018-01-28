U2 Perform 'Get Out Of Your Own Way' on Grammys 2018 - Watch Now!

U2 performs from a barge off the Hudson River during the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 28) in New York City.

The band – Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. – took the outdoor stage with the Statue of Liberty in the background to perform “Get Out Of Your Own Way” after an introduction by Camila Cabello.

“‘Blessed are the Sh-thole Countries, for they gave us the American Dream’ #Grammys,” the band tweeted after their performance.

Bono and The Edge also made a brief appearance in the beginning of the show during Kendrick Lamar‘s opening performance.