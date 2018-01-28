Patti LuPone Revives Her 'Evita' Performance at Grammys 2018!

Patti LuPone ends her performance with her famous Evita pose at the 2018 Grammy Awards held at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (January 28) in New York City.

The legendary Broadway star paid tribute to the composer Andrew Lloyd Webber with a performance of the Evita song “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina.”

This also put an end to the very public 24-year feud between LuPone and Lloyd Webber. Click here for everything you need to know about that!

Dear Evan Hansen‘s Ben Platt also performed a song from West Side Story during the Broadway tribute at the show.