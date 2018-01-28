Top Stories
Sun, 28 January 2018 at 10:59 pm

Miley Cyrus Stuns While Performing with Elton John at Grammys 2018!

Miley Cyrus stuns in a burgundy gown as she gets ready to hit the stage at the 2018 Grammy Awards held at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (January 28) in New York City.

The 25-year-old singer joined Elton John in a performance of his hit song “Tiny Dancer.”

After the performance, Miley joined designer Zac Posen for a photo opp as Elton posed backstage with husband David Furnish.

Watch a clip of Miley and Elton‘s performance below!

FYI: Miley is wearing a Zac Posen gown.

