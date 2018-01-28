Lorde Wears 'Her Version' of a White Rose for #TimesUp - See What She Wore!

Lorde is showing her solidarity with the #TimesUp movement with her own gesture.

The 21-year-old “Green Light” singer-songwriter wore a quote attached to her back to show her support at the 2018 Grammy Awards held at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (January 28) in New York City.

The quote is from Jenny Holzer’s “Inflammatory Essays”: “Rejoice! Our times are intolerable. Take coverage for the worst is a harbinger of the best. Only dire circumstance can precipitate the overthrow of oppressors. The old and corrupt must be laid to waste before the just can triumph. Contradiction will be heightened. The reckoning will be hastened by the staging of seed disturbances. The apocalypse will blossom.”

“My version of a white rose — THE APOCALYPSE WILL BLOSSOM — an excerpt from the greatest of all time, jenny holzer 🕊🌹,” Lorde captioned her post. See it below!