Janelle Monae Delivers Powerful Grammys 2018 Speech for 'Time's Up'

Janelle Monae gave a passionate speech in honor of the Time’s Up movement at the 2018 Grammy Awards!

After hitting the red carpet, the 32-year-old recording artist and actress took the stage on music’s big night held at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (January 28) in New York City.

“Tonight, I am proud to stand in solidarity as not just an artist, but a young woman, with my fellow sisters in this room who make up the music industry – artists, writers, assistants, publicists, CEOs, producers, engineers, and women from all sectors of the business,” she told the crowd. “We are also daughters, wives, mothers, sisters, and human beings. To those who would dare try and silence us, we offer you two words: #Timesup. We say Time’s Up for pay inequality, discrimination or harassment of any kind, and the abuse of power.”

“We come in peace, but we mean business,” she added. “It’s not just going on in Hollywood, or in Washington, it’s right here in our industry as well. And just as we have the power to shape culture, we also have the power to undo the culture that does not serve us well. So, let’s work together, women and men, as a united music industry committed to creating more safe work environments, equal pay, and access for all women.”

Janelle‘s speech was followed by a moving performance of Kesha’s “Praying.”

