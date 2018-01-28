Top Stories
Grammys 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

'Celebrity Big Brother' Cast List - Meet the 11 Contestants!

White Roses at Grammys 2018 - The Meaning Behind the Look

Kendall Jenner Throws Major Shade at Scott Disick's Relationship with Sofia Richie

Sun, 28 January 2018 at 10:33 pm

James Corden Leads Subway Karaoke During the Grammys 2018 - Watch Now!

James Corden Leads Subway Karaoke During the Grammys 2018 - Watch Now!

James Corden is putting a unique spin on his usual Carpool Karaoke!

The 39-year-old late night television host invited Sting and Shaggy for a New York City edition of Carpool Karaoke on the subway in a funny segment that aired during the 2018 Grammy Awards held at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (January 28) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of James Corden

The trio quickly learned that audiences can be tough in NYC, even during the Grammy Awards.

Watch the funny skit below!

Pictured below: James hosts the 2018 Grammys on Sunday (January 28) in New York City.
