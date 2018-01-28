Top Stories
Grammys 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

'Celebrity Big Brother' Cast List - Meet the 11 Contestants!

White Roses at Grammys 2018 - The Meaning Behind the Look

Kendall Jenner Throws Major Shade at Scott Disick's Relationship with Sofia Richie

Sun, 28 January 2018 at 11:36 pm

Hillary Clinton Makes a Surprise Cameo in 'Fire & Fury' Skit at Grammys 2018 - Watch Now!

Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance at the 2018 Grammy Awards held at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (January 28) in New York City.

The former presidential candidate appeared in a skit with James Corden, in which he auditioned various celebrities for an audiobook for Michael Wolff‘s hit Donald Trump expose, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

Cher, Snoop Dogg, John Legend, Cardi B and DJ Khaled all made appearances in the bit as well.

“He had a longtime fear of being poisoned. One reason why he liked to eat at McDonalds. No one knew he was coming and the food was safely pre-made,” she read aloud.

Watch below!
Photos: The Late Late Show With James Corden
