Hillary Clinton Makes a Surprise Cameo in 'Fire & Fury' Skit at Grammys 2018 - Watch Now!
Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance at the 2018 Grammy Awards held at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (January 28) in New York City.
The former presidential candidate appeared in a skit with James Corden, in which he auditioned various celebrities for an audiobook for Michael Wolff‘s hit Donald Trump expose, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.
Cher, Snoop Dogg, John Legend, Cardi B and DJ Khaled all made appearances in the bit as well.
“He had a longtime fear of being poisoned. One reason why he liked to eat at McDonalds. No one knew he was coming and the food was safely pre-made,” she read aloud.
On the hunt for a GRAMMY Award of his own, James Corden auditions celebrities for the spoken word version of Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury." pic.twitter.com/SjTobAbv2N
— JAMES IS HOSTING THE GRAMMYS TONIGHT (@latelateshow) January 29, 2018