Top Stories
Grammys 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Grammys 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

'Celebrity Big Brother' Cast List - Meet the 11 Contestants!

'Celebrity Big Brother' Cast List - Meet the 11 Contestants!

White Roses at Grammys 2018 - The Meaning Behind the Look

White Roses at Grammys 2018 - The Meaning Behind the Look

Kendall Jenner Throws Major Shade at Scott Disick's Relationship with Sofia Richie

Kendall Jenner Throws Major Shade at Scott Disick's Relationship with Sofia Richie

Sun, 28 January 2018 at 10:19 pm

Grammys 2018: Song of the Year Goes to Bruno Mars!

Grammys 2018: Song of the Year Goes to Bruno Mars!

Bruno Mars has picked up the award for Song of the Year at the 2018 Grammys for his song “That’s What I Like.”

The 32-year-old singer was joined on stage by his collaborators to accept the award at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (January 28) in New York City.

The other songs nominated in the category included Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber‘s “Despacito,” Jay-Z‘s “4:44,” Julia Michaels‘ “Issues,” and Logic, Alessia Cara, and Khalid‘s “1-800-273-8255.”

Bruno is up for a bunch of awards tonight, including Album of the Year for 24K Magic and Record of the Year for “24K Magic.” He already has picked up Best R&B Album for 24K Magic and Best R&B Song for “That’s What I Like.”

Bruno was joined in the audience at the show by his longtime girlfriend!
Just Jared on Facebook
bruno mars song of the year grammys 2018 01
bruno mars song of the year grammys 2018 02
bruno mars song of the year grammys 2018 03
bruno mars song of the year grammys 2018 04
bruno mars song of the year grammys 2018 05
bruno mars song of the year grammys 2018 06

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Grammys, Bruno Mars, Grammys

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Liam Hemsworth wearing a wedding ring? - TMZ
  • Millie Bobby Brown has met so many celebrities - Just Jared Jr
  • Heidi Montag breastfeeds son Gunnar in new photo shoot - TooFab
  • Scott Baio is being accused of sexual assault - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Tom Holland just shared tons of shirtless selfies - Just Jared Jr