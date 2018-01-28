Grammys 2018: Song of the Year Goes to Bruno Mars!

Bruno Mars has picked up the award for Song of the Year at the 2018 Grammys for his song “That’s What I Like.”

The 32-year-old singer was joined on stage by his collaborators to accept the award at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (January 28) in New York City.

The other songs nominated in the category included Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber‘s “Despacito,” Jay-Z‘s “4:44,” Julia Michaels‘ “Issues,” and Logic, Alessia Cara, and Khalid‘s “1-800-273-8255.”

Bruno is up for a bunch of awards tonight, including Album of the Year for 24K Magic and Record of the Year for “24K Magic.” He already has picked up Best R&B Album for 24K Magic and Best R&B Song for “That’s What I Like.”

Bruno was joined in the audience at the show by his longtime girlfriend!