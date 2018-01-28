Top Stories
Grammys 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

'Celebrity Big Brother' Cast List - Meet the 11 Contestants!

White Roses at Grammys 2018 - The Meaning Behind the Look

Kendall Jenner Throws Major Shade at Scott Disick's Relationship with Sofia Richie

Sun, 28 January 2018 at 11:03 pm

Chrissy Teigen Reveals the Sex of Her Baby with John Legend!

Chrissy Teigen Reveals the Sex of Her Baby with John Legend!

Chrissy Teigen just confirmed she’s having a baby boy with her husband John Legend!

The 32-year-old model and author posted a photo of herself at the 2018 Grammys with the caption, “mama and her baby boy,” indicating that the baby in her tummy is a little boy!

Chrissy and John originally said they were going to keep the sex of their baby a secret.

The couple are already parents to a little girl named Luna, who will turn 2 in April.

Congrats to John and Chrissy on the amazing news!

See photos of John and Chrissy at the Grammys below…
Photos: Getty
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Pregnant Celebrities

