Chrissy Teigen Reveals the Sex of Her Baby with John Legend!
Chrissy Teigen just confirmed she’s having a baby boy with her husband John Legend!
The 32-year-old model and author posted a photo of herself at the 2018 Grammys with the caption, “mama and her baby boy,” indicating that the baby in her tummy is a little boy!
Chrissy and John originally said they were going to keep the sex of their baby a secret.
The couple are already parents to a little girl named Luna, who will turn 2 in April.
Congrats to John and Chrissy on the amazing news!
See photos of John and Chrissy at the Grammys below…