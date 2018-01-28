Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, & Eric Church Perform Moving Tribute to Vegas Shooting Victims at Grammys 2018 - Watch

Top Stories
Some of country’s biggest stars took to the stage to perform a powerful tribute at the 2018 Grammy Awards held at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (January 28) in New York City.

Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, and John Osborne paid tribute to the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas back in October.

We all performed in Las Vegas that tragic weekend,” Maren said on stage, “and we wanted to come together and honor the memory of the beautiful, music-loving souls so cruelly taken from us.”

The singers then performed a rendition of “Tears in Heaven” while the names of the victims were projected behind them.

Watch a clip of their performance below.
