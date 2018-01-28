JD McCrary Makes His Grammys Debut with 'Lion King' Co-Star Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino)

Childish Gambino, aka Donald Glover, brought someone really special up on stage tonight at the 2018 Grammy Awards held at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (January 28) in New York City.

The singer and actor, who will star in the upcoming live action Lion King movie as adult Simba, welcomed JD McCrary, the young Simba, on stage with him.

Together, the two performed his song, “Terrified.”

Childish Gambino is up for a few awards tonight at the Grammys, including record of the year for “Redbone” and album of the year for Awaken, My Love!

If you missed it before, check out JD performing on Ellen earlier this month!