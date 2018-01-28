Top Stories
Grammys 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

'Celebrity Big Brother' Cast List - Meet the 11 Contestants!

White Roses at Grammys 2018 - The Meaning Behind the Look

Kendall Jenner Throws Major Shade at Scott Disick's Relationship with Sofia Richie

Sun, 28 January 2018 at 10:30 pm

Celebrities Praise Ben Platt's Amazing Grammys 2018 Performance - Read the Tweets!

Celebrities Praise Ben Platt's Amazing Grammys 2018 Performance - Read the Tweets!

Ben Platt, Tony winner for his work in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, gave an amazing performance at the 2018 Grammys and celebrities have been taking to Twitter to praise the star!

The 24-year-old actor took the stage at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (January 28) in New York City to perform “Somewhere” from the musical West Side Story. He sounded unbelievable! Stay tuned for a video of his performance.

Stars like Laverne Cox, Anna Kendrick and more immediately tweeted praise for Ben and his vocals.

If you missed it, Dear Evan Hansen also won a Grammy this evening!

Read some of the tweets below…

Click inside to read all the tweets praising Ben Platt’s amazing performance…
