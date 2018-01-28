Celebrities Praise Ben Platt's Amazing Grammys 2018 Performance - Read the Tweets!
Ben Platt, Tony winner for his work in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, gave an amazing performance at the 2018 Grammys and celebrities have been taking to Twitter to praise the star!
The 24-year-old actor took the stage at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (January 28) in New York City to perform “Somewhere” from the musical West Side Story. He sounded unbelievable! Stay tuned for a video of his performance.
Stars like Laverne Cox, Anna Kendrick and more immediately tweeted praise for Ben and his vocals.
If you missed it, Dear Evan Hansen also won a Grammy this evening!
Read some of the tweets below…
Goosebumps @BenSPLATT #somewhere #GRAMMYs
— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) January 29, 2018
Punish me with those vocals @BenSPLATT 😵 #GRAMMYs
— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) January 29, 2018
You are just an exceptionally gifted outstanding human being @BenSPLATT That was so beautiful. I'll buy you pie any day. #GrammyAwards2018
— Caroline Rhea (@CarolineRhea) January 29, 2018
Yup world, THATS @BenSPLATT. #Grammy2018
— Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) January 29, 2018
Now I want @BenSPLATT to sing all the songs. pic.twitter.com/Qt9VskdShu
— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) January 29, 2018
Yes @BenSPLATT you better get a standing O!! Incredible performance. #grammys
— Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) January 29, 2018
Sweet living lord Ben Platt can sing.
— Damian Mc Ginty (@damianmcginty) January 29, 2018
Oh, ok, @BenSPLATT, you came to slay tonight, huh?!?!?!??
— Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) January 29, 2018
There’s a place for US and by us I mean theater kids led by @BenSPLATT and by a place I mean on the FUCKING GRAMMYS BEN HOLY SHIT!
— Andy Mientus (@andymientus) January 29, 2018
Damn, @BenSPLATT. #GrammyAwards
— 🌎Joshua Malina🌎 (@JoshMalina) January 29, 2018