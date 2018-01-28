Camila Cabello Gives Inspiring Grammys 2018 Speech for the Dreamers

Camila Cabello is here for all of the Dreamers.

Before introducing U2‘s performance, the 20-year-old “Havana” crooner delivered a powerful speech at the 2018 Grammy Awards held at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (January 28) in New York City.

“Today, in this room full of music’s dreamers, we remember that this country was built by dreamers, for dreamers, chasing the American dream,” Camila said.

“I’m here on this stage tonight because, just like the Dreamers, my parents brought me to this country with nothing in their pockets but hope,” she added. “They showed me what it means to work twice as hard and never give up. And honestly no part of my journey is any different from theirs. I’m a proud Cuban-Mexican immigrant, born in Eastern Havana, standing in front of you on the Grammy stage in New York City, and all I know is, just like dreams, these kids can’t be forgotten and are worth fighting for.”

