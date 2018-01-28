Top Stories
Grammys 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

'Celebrity Big Brother' Cast List - Meet the 11 Contestants!

White Roses at Grammys 2018 - The Meaning Behind the Look

Kendall Jenner Throws Major Shade at Scott Disick's Relationship with Sofia Richie

Sun, 28 January 2018 at 10:50 pm

Bruno Mars Wins Record of the Year at Grammys 2018, Says 'Too Many Ballads Tonight'

Bruno Mars gets up on stage yet again to accept the award for Record of the Year at the 2018 Grammy Awards held at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (January 28) in New York City.

The 32-year-old singer won the award for his song “24K Magic,” bringing his total awards won this evening to four so far.

Bruno beat out Childish Gambino‘s “Redbone,” Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber‘s “Despacito,” Jay-Z‘s “The Story of O.J.,” and Kendrick Lamar‘s “Humble.”

During his acceptance speech, Bruno said that there were too many ballads being sung during the show and encouraged the show to blast his winning song.

“Come on, play it again, turn it up one more time. Too many ballads tonight!” he said to no avail.
