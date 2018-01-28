Bruno Mars Wins Album of the Year With '24K Magic' at Grammys 2018!

Bruno Mars is a 24K winner!

The 32-year-old 24K Magic entertainer took home the Album of the Year Grammy Award at the 2018 Grammy Awards held at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (January 28) in New York City.

“Those songs were written with nothing but joy,” Bruno said of his album.

Bruno also won for Record of the Year with the album’s title track, as well as Song of the Year with “That’s What I Like.” In addition, he took home awards for Best R&B Performance, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, Best R&B Album and Best R&B Song!

All in all, Bruno won each of the seven awards for which he was nominated at the ceremony. Congratulations!