Top Stories
Grammys 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Grammys 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

'Celebrity Big Brother' Cast List - Meet the 11 Contestants!

'Celebrity Big Brother' Cast List - Meet the 11 Contestants!

White Roses at Grammys 2018 - The Meaning Behind the Look

White Roses at Grammys 2018 - The Meaning Behind the Look

Kendall Jenner Throws Major Shade at Scott Disick's Relationship with Sofia Richie

Kendall Jenner Throws Major Shade at Scott Disick's Relationship with Sofia Richie

Sun, 28 January 2018 at 10:59 pm

Ben Platt Gives Incredible 'Somewhere' Performance at Grammys 2018! (Video)

Ben Platt Gives Incredible 'Somewhere' Performance at Grammys 2018! (Video)

Ben Platt shows off his amazing voice while performing at the 2018 Grammy Awards held at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (January 28) in New York City.

The 24-year-old entertainer, who won a Grammy that night for his Dear Evan Hansen album, performed the song “Somewhere” from the musical West Side Story during a tribute to Broadway. He received a standing ovation from the audience after his performance!

Ben paid tribute to Leonard Bernstein, the legendary songwriter who composed the music to West Side Story. A new movie version of the classic musical is in the works with director Steven Spielberg right now.

Make sure to read what celebs are saying on Twitter about the performance.

Watch a clip below!
Just Jared on Facebook
ben platt grammys performance 2018 01
ben platt grammys performance 2018 02
ben platt grammys performance 2018 03
ben platt grammys performance 2018 04
ben platt grammys performance 2018 05
ben platt grammys performance 2018 06
ben platt grammys performance 2018 07
ben platt grammys performance 2018 08
ben platt grammys performance 2018 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Grammys, Ben Platt, Grammys

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Liam Hemsworth wearing a wedding ring? - TMZ
  • Millie Bobby Brown has met so many celebrities - Just Jared Jr
  • Heidi Montag breastfeeds son Gunnar in new photo shoot - TooFab
  • Scott Baio is being accused of sexual assault - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Tom Holland just shared tons of shirtless selfies - Just Jared Jr