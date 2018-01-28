Ben Platt Gives Incredible 'Somewhere' Performance at Grammys 2018! (Video)

Ben Platt shows off his amazing voice while performing at the 2018 Grammy Awards held at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (January 28) in New York City.

The 24-year-old entertainer, who won a Grammy that night for his Dear Evan Hansen album, performed the song “Somewhere” from the musical West Side Story during a tribute to Broadway. He received a standing ovation from the audience after his performance!

Ben paid tribute to Leonard Bernstein, the legendary songwriter who composed the music to West Side Story. A new movie version of the classic musical is in the works with director Steven Spielberg right now.

Watch a clip below!