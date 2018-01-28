Top Stories
Grammys 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

'Celebrity Big Brother' Cast List - Meet the 11 Contestants!

White Roses at Grammys 2018 - The Meaning Behind the Look

Kendall Jenner Throws Major Shade at Scott Disick's Relationship with Sofia Richie

Sun, 28 January 2018 at 11:39 pm

Backstage at Grammys 2018 - Moments You Didn't See on TV!

Backstage at Grammys 2018 - Moments You Didn't See on TV!

There were so many amazing moments that happened on stage during the 2018 Grammy Awards, but a lot of things went on backstage and they weren’t seen on TV!

Thankfully, there were photographers roaming backstage to capture all of the fun moments featuring celebs greeting their friends and celebrating their wins.

Rihanna shared a cute moment with Pink and her daughter Willow, Cardi B had fun with the cameras after performing “Finesse (Remix),” and Alicia Keys was seen meeting up with Miley Cyrus.

There were also some great pics snapped in the audience, including ones of Beyonce and Jay-Z with their adorable six-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

50+ pictures inside taken backstage and in the audience at the Grammys…

