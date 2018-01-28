Alicia Keys Poses with Husband Swizz Beatz in Grammys 2018 Press Room

Alicia Keys joins husband Swizz Beatz in the press room at the 2018 Grammy Awards held at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (January 28) in New York City.

The 15-time Grammy winner looked chic going makeup-free in a black, velvet jumpsuit while the 39-year-old producer looked handsome in a navy suit and red wool coat for their photo opp.

During the show, Alicia hit the stage to present the award for Record of the Year to Bruno Wars.

