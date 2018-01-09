Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Injured Daughter Shiloh Walks Red Carpet with Her at NBR Awards 2018

Angelina Jolie's Injured Daughter Shiloh Walks Red Carpet with Her at NBR Awards 2018

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Wears Form-Fitting Dress for Lunch with Kim &amp; Kourtney!

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Wears Form-Fitting Dress for Lunch with Kim & Kourtney!

Ricky Martin Gives Us a Tour of His Home!

Ricky Martin Gives Us a Tour of His Home!

Tue, 09 January 2018 at 6:21 pm

Vin Diesel Is Being Sued by 'Return of Xander Cage' Producer

Vin Diesel Is Being Sued by 'Return of Xander Cage' Producer

Vin Diesel has been hit with a new lawsuit.

The 50-year-old actor is being sued by George Zakk for his work on xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, the latest film in the xXx series.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vin Diesel

George claims that he was hired as an executive producer for the film, and was supposed to get an on-screen credit for his work, along with a salary of $200,000, according to TMZ.

He says that he received no credit, nor was he paid.

He also reportedly sued Vin for this same thing before the movie came out in January of 2017, but the judge threw the case out due to lack of necessary details.

His follow-up lawsuit is for more than $2 million.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Vin Diesel

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lucy Hale's home was burglarized and $15k worth of goods were stolen - TMZ
  • Lea Michele and Billie Lourd had a Scream Queens reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who didn't wear black to the Golden Globes - TooFab
  • Jenna Fischer is on board for a revival of The Office - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are back in Vancouver together - Just Jared Jr