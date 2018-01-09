Timothee Chalamet Joins Armie Hammer & Wife Elizabeth at NBR Awards 2018!

Timothee Chalamet flashes a smile as he arrives at the 2018 National Board of Review Awards Gala on Tuesday night (January 9) at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

The 22-year-old Call Me By Your Name star was joined at the event by his co-star Armie Hammer who looked handsome in a charcoal suit while being accompanied by wife Elizabeth Chambers.

Timothee is being honored tonight for Breakthrough Performance in his role in the film.

