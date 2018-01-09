Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Injured Daughter Shiloh Walks Red Carpet with Her at NBR Awards 2018

Angelina Jolie's Injured Daughter Shiloh Walks Red Carpet with Her at NBR Awards 2018

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Wears Form-Fitting Dress for Lunch with Kim &amp; Kourtney!

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Wears Form-Fitting Dress for Lunch with Kim & Kourtney!

Ricky Martin Gives Us a Tour of His Home!

Ricky Martin Gives Us a Tour of His Home!

Tue, 09 January 2018 at 9:07 pm

Timothee Chalamet Joins Armie Hammer & Wife Elizabeth at NBR Awards 2018!

Timothee Chalamet Joins Armie Hammer & Wife Elizabeth at NBR Awards 2018!

Timothee Chalamet flashes a smile as he arrives at the 2018 National Board of Review Awards Gala on Tuesday night (January 9) at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

The 22-year-old Call Me By Your Name star was joined at the event by his co-star Armie Hammer who looked handsome in a charcoal suit while being accompanied by wife Elizabeth Chambers.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Armie Hammer

Timothee is being honored tonight for Breakthrough Performance in his role in the film.

10+ pictures inside of the Call Me By Your Name co-stars arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
timothee chalamet joins armie hammer wife elizabeth at nbr awards 2018 01
timothee chalamet joins armie hammer wife elizabeth at nbr awards 2018 02
timothee chalamet joins armie hammer wife elizabeth at nbr awards 2018 03
timothee chalamet joins armie hammer wife elizabeth at nbr awards 2018 04
timothee chalamet joins armie hammer wife elizabeth at nbr awards 2018 05
timothee chalamet joins armie hammer wife elizabeth at nbr awards 2018 06
timothee chalamet joins armie hammer wife elizabeth at nbr awards 2018 07
timothee chalamet joins armie hammer wife elizabeth at nbr awards 2018 08
timothee chalamet joins armie hammer wife elizabeth at nbr awards 2018 09
timothee chalamet joins armie hammer wife elizabeth at nbr awards 2018 10
timothee chalamet joins armie hammer wife elizabeth at nbr awards 2018 11
timothee chalamet joins armie hammer wife elizabeth at nbr awards 2018 12
timothee chalamet joins armie hammer wife elizabeth at nbr awards 2018 13
timothee chalamet joins armie hammer wife elizabeth at nbr awards 2018 14

Posted to: 2018 National Board of Review Awards Gala, Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers, Timothee Chalamet

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lucy Hale's home was burglarized and $15k worth of goods were stolen - TMZ
  • Lea Michele and Billie Lourd had a Scream Queens reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who didn't wear black to the Golden Globes - TooFab
  • Jenna Fischer is on board for a revival of The Office - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are back in Vancouver together - Just Jared Jr