Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Injured Daughter Shiloh Walks Red Carpet with Her at NBR Awards 2018

Angelina Jolie's Injured Daughter Shiloh Walks Red Carpet with Her at NBR Awards 2018

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Wears Form-Fitting Dress for Lunch with Kim &amp; Kourtney!

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Wears Form-Fitting Dress for Lunch with Kim & Kourtney!

Ricky Martin Gives Us a Tour of His Home!

Ricky Martin Gives Us a Tour of His Home!

Tue, 09 January 2018 at 8:23 pm

The Spotlight Is On Gal Gadot & Patty Jenkins at NBR Awards 2018!

The Spotlight Is On Gal Gadot & Patty Jenkins at NBR Awards 2018!

Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins look amazing on the red carpet at the 2018 National Board of Review Awards Gala on Tuesday night (January 9) at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

The ladies are receiving the Spotlight Award for their work on the movie Wonder Woman!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gal Gadot

Earlier in the day, it was announced that Gal is the new face of an upcoming Revlon campaign.

FYI: Gal is wearing an Elie Saab dress.

15+ pictures inside of Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins on the red carpet…

Just Jared on Facebook
gal gadot patty jenkins nbr awards 01
gal gadot patty jenkins nbr awards 02
gal gadot patty jenkins nbr awards 03
gal gadot patty jenkins nbr awards 04
gal gadot patty jenkins nbr awards 05
gal gadot patty jenkins nbr awards 06
gal gadot patty jenkins nbr awards 07
gal gadot patty jenkins nbr awards 08
gal gadot patty jenkins nbr awards 09
gal gadot patty jenkins nbr awards 10
gal gadot patty jenkins nbr awards 11
gal gadot patty jenkins nbr awards 12
gal gadot patty jenkins nbr awards 13
gal gadot patty jenkins nbr awards 14
gal gadot patty jenkins nbr awards 15
gal gadot patty jenkins nbr awards 16
gal gadot patty jenkins nbr awards 17
gal gadot patty jenkins nbr awards 18

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 National Board of Review Awards Gala, Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lucy Hale's home was burglarized and $15k worth of goods were stolen - TMZ
  • Lea Michele and Billie Lourd had a Scream Queens reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who didn't wear black to the Golden Globes - TooFab
  • Jenna Fischer is on board for a revival of The Office - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are back in Vancouver together - Just Jared Jr