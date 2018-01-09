The Spotlight Is On Gal Gadot & Patty Jenkins at NBR Awards 2018!

Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins look amazing on the red carpet at the 2018 National Board of Review Awards Gala on Tuesday night (January 9) at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

The ladies are receiving the Spotlight Award for their work on the movie Wonder Woman!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gal Gadot

Earlier in the day, it was announced that Gal is the new face of an upcoming Revlon campaign.

FYI: Gal is wearing an Elie Saab dress.

15+ pictures inside of Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins on the red carpet…