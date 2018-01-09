Ryan Murphy Gives a Hint About Sarah Paulson's Upcoming 'American Horror Story' Season 8 Character!

Ryan Murphy can’t stop riling up American Horror Story fans!

After revealing that the upcoming eighth season would be set in the future on Friday (January 5), the showrunner is now revealing that Sarah Paulson will return for yet another season…and she will be wearing something very interesting in this installment.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sarah Paulson

“Sarah Paulson is very excited about the dental appliances she will be wearing on the show,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

What could it be?!

“It’s set in the near future. It has nothing to do with anything you’ve ever seen before. It’s really chilling,” Ryan said about the new season.

American Horror Story‘s eighth season will premiere on FX sometime in 2018.