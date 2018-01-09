Rose McGowan Is Selling Her House to Pay for Legal Bills

Rose McGowan sits on a panel to discuss her new E! docu-series Citizen Rose at the 2018 Winter TCA Press Tour on Tuesday (January 9) at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, Calif.

The 44-year-old actress opened up about why she is doing the series, which will air globally.

“My platform is quite separate from #MeToo,” she said. “It’s not important for me to be seen as anything; I’m happy to live a private existence… I’m just trying to stop international rapists and child molesters, it’s as simple as that.”

Rose recently pleaded not guilty to drug possession charges and she says her arrest will be shown on the series.

“I have to sell my house right now to pay legal bills fighting the monster,” Rose said (via THR).