Angelina Jolie's Injured Daughter Shiloh Walks Red Carpet with Her at NBR Awards 2018

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Wears Form-Fitting Dress for Lunch with Kim & Kourtney!

Ricky Martin Gives Us a Tour of His Home!

Tue, 09 January 2018 at 6:55 pm

Khloe Kardashian goes glam in a form-fitting dress, long coat, and thigh high boots while stepping out for lunch at Nicola’s Kitchen on Tuesday afternoon (January 9) in Woodland Hills, Calif.

The 33-year-old pregnant reality star was joined by her older sisters Kim and Kourtney, who both dressed down in sweats on the rainy afternoon.

The three sisters were assisted out of their cars by bodyguards who held umbrellas to shield them from the rain. This is reportedly the biggest rainstorm in the Los Angeles area in 10 months!

The new promo for Keeping Up with the Kardashians teased a major announcement that you’re going to want to see.

50+ pictures inside of the Kardashian sisters out for lunch…

    Kourtney looks really bad from that grain free diet. I know it is the fad right now but it is not healthy! The body needs grains. She looks like bad skin, weak, old before her time. And Khloe looks like her bio dad the hairdresser exactly. and kim used to be pretty but she is way too plastic now.