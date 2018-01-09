Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Wears Form-Fitting Dress for Lunch with Kim & Kourtney!

Khloe Kardashian goes glam in a form-fitting dress, long coat, and thigh high boots while stepping out for lunch at Nicola’s Kitchen on Tuesday afternoon (January 9) in Woodland Hills, Calif.

The 33-year-old pregnant reality star was joined by her older sisters Kim and Kourtney, who both dressed down in sweats on the rainy afternoon.

The three sisters were assisted out of their cars by bodyguards who held umbrellas to shield them from the rain. This is reportedly the biggest rainstorm in the Los Angeles area in 10 months!

The new promo for Keeping Up with the Kardashians teased a major announcement that you’re going to want to see.

