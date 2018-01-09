Top Stories
Tue, 09 January 2018 at 5:32 pm

Oprah Winfrey Opens Up About How She Defines Herself

Oprah Winfrey Opens Up About How She Defines Herself

Oprah Winfrey graces the cover of O‘s February issue, out on January 16.

Here’s what the media mogul had to say:

On how she defines herself: “We are not human beings having a spiritual experience. We are spiritual beings having a human experience. I really define myself as someone whose really grounded in the essence of my own spirituality and trying to connect that to my humanity every day.”

On what she loves most in others: “The unique quality that I love most about others is kindness, and it takes nothing to be kind.”

On Black History Month: “I am a product of every African-American ancestor who came before me. Every one of them abides with me on a daily basis. I have a wonderful phrase that Maya Angelou wrote in one of her poems: ‘I come as one, but I stand as 10,000.’ I’m doing that right now, as one, standing as 10,000.”

For more from Oprah, visit Oprah.com.
Credit: Ruven Afanador; Photos: O Magazine
Posted to: Oprah Winfrey

