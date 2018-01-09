Nikki Reed Launches Jewelry Line with Husband Ian Somerhalder's Support!

Nikki Reed poses for a photo with her husband Ian Somerhalder while attending a panel at CES to announce her new jewelry line on Tuesday (January 9) in Las Vegas.

The 29-year-old actress has teamed up with Dell to launch a jewelry line made from recycled tech products!

Ian wrote a gushing message about Nikki right before she walked on stage for the event.

“Right this second about to watch @nikkireed walk on stage and announce this huge and amazing collaboration with @bayouwithlove & @dell using recycled gold from recycled motherboards to create a beautiful line of jewelry to last and be passed down to other generations,” Ian wrote on his Instagram page. “Showing us all that we don’t need to mine for gold in destructive ways when companies like Bayou and Dell reuse and repurpose through innovation, creating a circular economy.”

“This is called leadership in sustainability and I’m so freaking proud of my wife, @bayouwithlove and @dell for the endless mornings, noons and nights of design, phone calls, brainstorming sessions and the hard work. I LOVE this. I’ve seen project this from beginning come to life. Life it is. A sustainable life. Let’s do this. Amazing,” he added.