Tue, 09 January 2018 at 10:26 pm

Nicole Richie & Josh Duhamel Promote Their Shows at 2018 Winter TCA Tour

Nicole Richie is pretty in yellow as she attends the 2018 Winter TCA Press Tour on Tuesday (January 9) at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, Calif.

The 36-year-old actress attended the event to promote her show Great News and was joined at the event by her co-star John Michael Higgins.

Also spotted at the press event was Josh Duhamel who stopped by to promote his upcoming new show Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.

Other stars at the event included Ben Feldman, Patton Oswalt, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Torrey DeVitto, and Jesse Lee Soffer.

