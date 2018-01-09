Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Injured Daughter Shiloh Walks Red Carpet with Her at NBR Awards 2018

Angelina Jolie's Injured Daughter Shiloh Walks Red Carpet with Her at NBR Awards 2018

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Wears Form-Fitting Dress for Lunch with Kim &amp; Kourtney!

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Wears Form-Fitting Dress for Lunch with Kim & Kourtney!

Ricky Martin Gives Us a Tour of His Home!

Ricky Martin Gives Us a Tour of His Home!

Tue, 09 January 2018 at 8:08 pm

NBR's Best Actor & Actress, Tom Hanks & Meryl Streep, Attend the Awards Gala!

NBR's Best Actor & Actress, Tom Hanks & Meryl Streep, Attend the Awards Gala!

Meryl Streep looks radiant on the red carpet at the 2018 National Board of Review Awards Gala on Tuesday night (January 9) at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

The award-winning actress was joined at the event by her The Post co-star Tom Hanks (with wife Rita Wilson) and director Steven Spielberg (with wife Kate Capshaw).

Meryl and Tom received the awards for Best Actress and Best Actor at the event! The Post was also named Best Film.

Grace Gummer, Meryl‘s daughter who stars on the series Mr. Robot, showed her support at the gala.

15+ pictures inside of Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks at the gala…

Just Jared on Facebook
meryl streep tom hanks nbr awards 01
meryl streep tom hanks nbr awards 02
meryl streep tom hanks nbr awards 03
meryl streep tom hanks nbr awards 04
meryl streep tom hanks nbr awards 05
meryl streep tom hanks nbr awards 06
meryl streep tom hanks nbr awards 07
meryl streep tom hanks nbr awards 08
meryl streep tom hanks nbr awards 09
meryl streep tom hanks nbr awards 10
meryl streep tom hanks nbr awards 11
meryl streep tom hanks nbr awards 12
meryl streep tom hanks nbr awards 13
meryl streep tom hanks nbr awards 14
meryl streep tom hanks nbr awards 15
meryl streep tom hanks nbr awards 16
meryl streep tom hanks nbr awards 17
meryl streep tom hanks nbr awards 18
meryl streep tom hanks nbr awards 19

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 National Board of Review Awards Gala, Grace Gummer, Kate Capshaw, Meryl Streep, Rita Wilson, Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lucy Hale's home was burglarized and $15k worth of goods were stolen - TMZ
  • Lea Michele and Billie Lourd had a Scream Queens reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who didn't wear black to the Golden Globes - TooFab
  • Jenna Fischer is on board for a revival of The Office - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are back in Vancouver together - Just Jared Jr