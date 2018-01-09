NBR's Best Actor & Actress, Tom Hanks & Meryl Streep, Attend the Awards Gala!

Meryl Streep looks radiant on the red carpet at the 2018 National Board of Review Awards Gala on Tuesday night (January 9) at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

The award-winning actress was joined at the event by her The Post co-star Tom Hanks (with wife Rita Wilson) and director Steven Spielberg (with wife Kate Capshaw).

Meryl and Tom received the awards for Best Actress and Best Actor at the event! The Post was also named Best Film.

Grace Gummer, Meryl‘s daughter who stars on the series Mr. Robot, showed her support at the gala.

