Michael Douglas Speaks Out Ahead of Pending Allegations to Deny Accusations

Michael Douglas is speaking out in a new interview to deny accusations that are possibly going to be made about him in an upcoming exposé.

The 73-year-old actor was contacted by The Hollywood Reporter and Variety recently with plans to possibly publish allegations from an employee about an alleged incident that happened over 30 years ago.

Douglas is being accused of masturbating in front of a former employee.

“I got a message from my attorney that The Hollywood Reporter wanted to do a story about an employee that worked for me approximately 32 years ago,” Michael told Deadline in a new interview. “She claims that, One, I used colorful language in front of her, not at her, but that I used colorful language. Two, she claims that in conversations I had in front of her, on the phone, that I spoke raunchily, or dirtily with friends of mine, in private conversations. I fired her eventually, for the work she was doing, but Three, she claims that I blackballed her from the industry and stopped her form getting another job. And then, Four, she claims that I masturbated in front of her.”

Michael says that the masturbation accusation “is a complete lie, fabrication, no truth to it whatsoever.”

“I pride myself of being so supportive of the women’s movement. My mother was an actress, and I myself married to an actress [Catherine Zeta Jones] and have been supportive of this movement wholeheartedly, through all my years. I was forced to look over my past. I’ve had up to 20 female executives who worked at my company in different areas over the years. Over 20 producers I partnered with on pictures have been women. Not to mention all the actresses I’ve worked with and the hundreds of performers,” Michael added. “How am I, in a 50 year career in this industry, dealing with an employee 33 years ago who perhaps is disgruntled that I let her go, even though I have never heard from her in 32 years. And a legitimate trade publication is going to try and print this story? There is no corroboration, just that they found out somebody else might run the story.”

