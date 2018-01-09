Lupita Nyong'o Joins 'Get Out' Cast at NBR Awards 2018!

Lupita Nyong’o shares a cute moment with Get Out director Jordan Peele and star Daniel Kaluuya on the red carpet at the 2018 National Board of Review Awards Gala on Tuesday night (January 9) at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

The ensemble of the film is receiving the Best Ensemble award and Jordan is receiving the award for Best Directorial Debut. The movie was also named one of the Top Films of the year.

Allison Williams, Lil Rel Howery, and Betty Gabriel also stepped out to support the film and accept the award.

Lupita will be starring alongside Daniel in the upcoming Marvel movie Black Panther.

FYI: Lupita is wearing a Balmain top and skirt. Allison is wearing a Cushnie et Ochs jumpsuit and David Webb jewelry.