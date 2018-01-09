Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Injured Daughter Shiloh Walks Red Carpet with Her at NBR Awards 2018

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Wears Form-Fitting Dress for Lunch with Kim & Kourtney!

Ricky Martin Gives Us a Tour of His Home!

Tue, 09 January 2018 at 8:38 pm

Lupita Nyong'o Joins 'Get Out' Cast at NBR Awards 2018!

Lupita Nyong’o shares a cute moment with Get Out director Jordan Peele and star Daniel Kaluuya on the red carpet at the 2018 National Board of Review Awards Gala on Tuesday night (January 9) at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

The ensemble of the film is receiving the Best Ensemble award and Jordan is receiving the award for Best Directorial Debut. The movie was also named one of the Top Films of the year.

Allison Williams, Lil Rel Howery, and Betty Gabriel also stepped out to support the film and accept the award.

Lupita will be starring alongside Daniel in the upcoming Marvel movie Black Panther.

FYI: Lupita is wearing a Balmain top and skirt. Allison is wearing a Cushnie et Ochs jumpsuit and David Webb jewelry.
Photos: Getty
