Angelina Jolie's Injured Daughter Shiloh Walks Red Carpet with Her at NBR Awards 2018

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Wears Form-Fitting Dress for Lunch with Kim & Kourtney!

Ricky Martin Gives Us a Tour of His Home!

Tue, 09 January 2018 at 7:43 pm

Lena Dunham Steps Out For the First Time Since News of Jack Antonoff Split

Lena Dunham is heading out!

The 31-year-old actress was spotted stepping out for the first time since news broke of her split with Jack Antonoff on Tuesday (January 9) in Los Angeles.

Lena was seen getting a big hug from a friend while walking down the street.

During an Instagram Live earlier in the day, Lena revealed that she was still wearing a ring that Jack gave her.

“I’ll always wear [it] because love is a really cool, powerful, eternal thing,” she said during the brief broadcast.
