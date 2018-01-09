Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Injured Daughter Shiloh Walks Red Carpet with Her at NBR Awards 2018

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Wears Form-Fitting Dress for Lunch with Kim & Kourtney!

Ricky Martin Gives Us a Tour of His Home!

Tue, 09 January 2018 at 9:53 pm

Lady Bird's Saoirse Ronan Honors Laurie Metcalf at NBR Awards 2018!

Saoirse Ronan poses with her movie mom Laurie Metcalf on the red carpet at the 2018 National Board of Review Awards Gala on Tuesday night (January 9) at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

The 23-year-old actress, who won a Golden Globe this weekend for her work in Lady Bird, presented the award for Best Supporting Actress to Laurie.

The film’s writer and director Greta Gerwig was named Best Director at the event and the film made the list of Top Films.

That same day, Greta spoke out for the first time since the #MeToo movement started, about working with Woody Allen.

FYI: Saoirse is wearing an Emilia Wickstead outfit. Greta is wearing a Gucci dress.

Photos: Starpix/Just Jared, Getty
Posted to: 2018 National Board of Review Awards Gala, Greta Gerwig, Laurie Metcalf, Saoirse Ronan

