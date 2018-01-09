Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Injured Daughter Shiloh Walks Red Carpet with Her at NBR Awards 2018

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Wears Form-Fitting Dress for Lunch with Kim & Kourtney!

Ricky Martin Gives Us a Tour of His Home!

Tue, 09 January 2018

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Joined 'The Voice' Over 'American Idol' Reboot

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about why she decided to join The Voice!

While promoting the singing competition show at the 2018 Winter TCA Press Tour on Tuesday (January 9), the 35-year-old singer revealed what made her want to join NBC’s show instead of the American Idol reboot heading to ABC.

“I’m going to be real with you. A lot of people reach out to me to be part of singing things because I was in the first one,” Kelly said via Deadline. “I love [The Voice] – it literally does come back to those blind auditions. It means something to me.”

Kelly went on to say that she doesn’t think she fits the “pop star image” and wants to help discover more singers based on their skills.

“That’s what sets this show apart,” Kelly continued. “I get judged on [aesthetics] all the time. I love that this show has chosen” participants “because they’re talented and they deserve it.”

