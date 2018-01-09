Top Stories
Tue, 09 January 2018 at 10:48 pm

James Franco's TimesTalk Canceled Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

James Franco‘s upcoming TimesTalk event with The New York Times has been canceled after the actor was accused of sexual harassment.

“The event was intended to be a discussion of the making of the film, The Disaster Artist. Given the controversy surrounding recent allegations, we’re no longer comfortable proceeding in that vein,” the Times said in a statement to Variety.

After James won the Best Actor award at the Golden Globes and wore a Time’s Up pin, a few women spoke out with allegations against him.

Actress Violet Paley tweeted, “Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old?” She said two days later that James called her to offer an apology that she didn’t accept.

Another woman accused James of exploiting her by having her do full nudity in two films for $100 a day. The woman, a former student of Franco, said “I 100% did not feel like I had a choice to say no.”

Pictured inside: James speaking at the 2018 National Board of Review Awards Gala on Tuesday night (January 9) at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

He was at the event with brother Dave Franco to present the award for Best Screenplay to their The Disaster Artist writers Michael Weber and Scott Neustadter.
Photos: Getty
