Angelina Jolie's Injured Daughter Shiloh Walks Red Carpet with Her at NBR Awards 2018

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Wears Form-Fitting Dress for Lunch with Kim & Kourtney!

Ricky Martin Gives Us a Tour of His Home!

Tue, 09 January 2018 at 4:59 pm

Hulu Cancels 'Chance' After Two Seasons

Chance, the Hugh Laurie-starring drama series, has been canceled after two seasons.

The streaming outlet’s decision was made public on Tuesday (January 9), The Hollywood Reporter confirms.

The show, which was Hugh‘s first series since ending his run on House in 2012, was based on the Kem Nunn novel of the same name about a forensic neuropsychiatrist who reluctantly gets sucked into a violent and dangerous world of mistaken identity, police corruption and mental illness.

While Hulu does not release ratings information, the series maintained an 81% rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes.
Photos: Getty Images
