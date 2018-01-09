Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Injured Daughter Shiloh Walks Red Carpet with Her at NBR Awards 2018

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Wears Form-Fitting Dress for Lunch with Kim & Kourtney!

Ricky Martin Gives Us a Tour of His Home!

Tue, 09 January 2018 at 8:54 pm

Greta Gerwig on Woody Allen: 'I Will Not Work for Him Again'

Greta Gerwig is speaking out about working with Woody Allen on a movie that came out over five years ago.

The 34-year-old actress and Lady Bird director has been a supporter of the #TimesUp movement, so people have questioned why she worked with Allen, someone who has been accused of sexual assault.

Greta has been asked about working with Woody several times recently and she just gave an answer to the New York Times.

“I would like to speak specifically to the Woody Allen question, which I have been asked about a couple of times recently, as I worked for him on a film that came out in 2012,” Greta said. “It is something that I take very seriously and have been thinking deeply about, and it has taken me time to gather my thoughts and say what I mean to say.”

“I can only speak for myself and what I’ve come to is this: If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film. I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again,” she added. “Dylan Farrow’s two different pieces made me realize that I increased another woman’s pain, and I was heartbroken by that realization. I grew up on his movies, and they have informed me as an artist, and I cannot change that fact now, but I can make different decisions moving forward.”
