Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Injured Daughter Shiloh Walks Red Carpet with Her at NBR Awards 2018

Angelina Jolie's Injured Daughter Shiloh Walks Red Carpet with Her at NBR Awards 2018

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Wears Form-Fitting Dress for Lunch with Kim &amp; Kourtney!

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Wears Form-Fitting Dress for Lunch with Kim & Kourtney!

Ricky Martin Gives Us a Tour of His Home!

Ricky Martin Gives Us a Tour of His Home!

Tue, 09 January 2018 at 8:28 pm

Gigi Hadid Brightens Up the Streets of New York City!

Gigi Hadid Brightens Up the Streets of New York City!

Gigi Hadid flashes a smile as she runs errands on Tuesday afternoon (January 9) in New York City.

The 22-year-old model went bright and bold in an oversized pink winter coat over a pink sweater while wearing silk leopard-print pants as she was spotted out.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid

The day before, Gigi and boyfriend Zayn Malik were both spotted leaving her apartment separately as they went to go hang out with friends in the city.

10+ pictures inside of Gigi Hadid stepping out in NYC…
Just Jared on Facebook
gigi hadid brightens up the streets of new york city 01
gigi hadid brightens up the streets of new york city 02
gigi hadid brightens up the streets of new york city 03
gigi hadid brightens up the streets of new york city 04
gigi hadid brightens up the streets of new york city 05
gigi hadid brightens up the streets of new york city 06
gigi hadid brightens up the streets of new york city 07
gigi hadid brightens up the streets of new york city 08
gigi hadid brightens up the streets of new york city 09
gigi hadid brightens up the streets of new york city 10
gigi hadid brightens up the streets of new york city 11

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Gigi Hadid

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lucy Hale's home was burglarized and $15k worth of goods were stolen - TMZ
  • Lea Michele and Billie Lourd had a Scream Queens reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who didn't wear black to the Golden Globes - TooFab
  • Jenna Fischer is on board for a revival of The Office - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are back in Vancouver together - Just Jared Jr