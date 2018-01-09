Gigi Hadid Brightens Up the Streets of New York City!

Gigi Hadid flashes a smile as she runs errands on Tuesday afternoon (January 9) in New York City.

The 22-year-old model went bright and bold in an oversized pink winter coat over a pink sweater while wearing silk leopard-print pants as she was spotted out.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid

The day before, Gigi and boyfriend Zayn Malik were both spotted leaving her apartment separately as they went to go hang out with friends in the city.

10+ pictures inside of Gigi Hadid stepping out in NYC…