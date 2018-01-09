Getty Family FX Drama 'Trust' Debuts Official Trailer - Watch Now!

Trust, the upcoming FX drama series based on the life of J. Paul Getty, just got an official trailer, which you can watch right here!

The show follows the trials and triumphs of one of America’s wealthiest and unhappiest families, the Gettys. Equal parts family history, dynastic saga and an examination of the corrosive power of money, Trust explores the complexities at the heart of every family, rich or poor.

Donald Sutherland plays the Getty patriarch. The show also stars Harris Dickinson, Michael Esper, Hilary Swank, Brendan Fraser, Anna Chancellor, Norbert Leo Butz, Charlotte Riley and Luca Marinelli.

The show premieres on March 25 on FX. Watch the trailer below!