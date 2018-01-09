Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Injured Daughter Shiloh Walks Red Carpet with Her at NBR Awards 2018

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Wears Form-Fitting Dress for Lunch with Kim & Kourtney!

Ricky Martin Gives Us a Tour of His Home!

Tue, 09 January 2018 at 6:51 pm

Gal Gadot Is the New Face of Revlon's Live Boldly Campaign!

Gal Gadot Is the New Face of Revlon's Live Boldly Campaign!

It’s a great day for Gal Gadot!

The 32-year-old Wonder Woman actress revealed that she’s just been selected as the newest Global Brand Ambassador of Revlon on Tuesday (January 9).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gal Gadot

Revlon is such an iconic and groundbreaking brand, a champion of women, and I am so happy to be part of this family now. There’s a cultural shift happening, which Revlon celebrates, where feminine power is recognized, and I’m so proud that I get to witness and live this amazing change,” she said in a statement.

“You know I love a bold red lip, right? Well, I’m about to make it official. Check out this little teaser from @Revlon #LiveBoldly,” she wrote on her Instagram along with a fun teaser video for her brand new campaign.

Watch the teaser for the new campaign below!

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on

