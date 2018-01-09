Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Injured Daughter Shiloh Walks Red Carpet with Her at NBR Awards 2018

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Wears Form-Fitting Dress for Lunch with Kim &amp; Kourtney!

Ricky Martin Gives Us a Tour of His Home!

Tue, 09 January 2018 at 10:43 pm

G-Eazy Ends Partnership with H&M Over 'Disturbing' Photo

G-Eazy Ends Partnership with H&M Over 'Disturbing' Photo

G-Eazy has decided to cut ties with H&M after they published a racially charged photo on their website yesterday.

The 28-year-old rapper – who was supposed to launch his clothing line with the brand in March – took to Twitter on Tuesday (January 9) to announce that he will no longer be working with them.

“Over the past months I was genuinely excited about launching my upcoming line and collaboration with @HM… Unfortunately, after seeing the disturbing image yesterday, my excitement over our global campaign quickly evaporated, and I’ve decided at this time our partnership needs to end,” G-Eazy started his post.

The day before, The Weeknd announced that he has ended his partnership after being “deeply offended” by the photo.

You can read G-Eazy’s full statement inside…
