Angelina Jolie's Injured Daughter Shiloh Walks Red Carpet with Her at NBR Awards 2018

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Wears Form-Fitting Dress for Lunch with Kim & Kourtney!

Ricky Martin Gives Us a Tour of His Home!

Tue, 09 January 2018 at 6:25 pm

E! Exec Clears Up Catt Sadler Salary Stories

An executive at E! is opening up about the disparity in Catt Sadler and Jason Kennedy‘s salaries.

Frances Berwick, the president of NBCUniversal Cable’s Lifestyle Networks, spoke to reporters at the network’s panel at the 2018 Winter TCA Press Tour on Tuesday (January 9).

“There is a lot of misinformation out there,” she said (via TheWrap). “Catt Sadler and Jason Kennedy had different roles and therefore different salaries.”

Catt was focused on daytime, Jason Kennedy is on prime evening news and the red carpet,” she added. “Our employees’ salaries are based on their roles and their expertise, regardless of gender. So we wish Catt well, but I hope that sets the record straight.”

Catt left the network in December after she discovered a “massive disparity in pay” between her and Jason. At the Golden Globes, several celebrities called out E! for not paying Catt equally to her male co-star.

  • cutitout

    Makes sense. You can be a receptionist for 25 years but you will never make as much as the anchor of the nightly news at your network.

  • Natalia Rodriguez

    She was the co-host at E! News next to Jason, she too covered the red carpet. They shared the same TV time and were co-hosts working alongside together. Pure BS

  • Maria M.

    The fact that the president of NBC is a woman proves that there is no male chauvinist conspiracy to pay women less. Those are strictly business decisions.