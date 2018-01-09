E! Exec Clears Up Catt Sadler Salary Stories

An executive at E! is opening up about the disparity in Catt Sadler and Jason Kennedy‘s salaries.

Frances Berwick, the president of NBCUniversal Cable’s Lifestyle Networks, spoke to reporters at the network’s panel at the 2018 Winter TCA Press Tour on Tuesday (January 9).

“There is a lot of misinformation out there,” she said (via TheWrap). “Catt Sadler and Jason Kennedy had different roles and therefore different salaries.”

“Catt was focused on daytime, Jason Kennedy is on prime evening news and the red carpet,” she added. “Our employees’ salaries are based on their roles and their expertise, regardless of gender. So we wish Catt well, but I hope that sets the record straight.”

Catt left the network in December after she discovered a “massive disparity in pay” between her and Jason. At the Golden Globes, several celebrities called out E! for not paying Catt equally to her male co-star.