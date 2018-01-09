Top Stories
Dominic West, David Oyelowo, & Lily Collins to Star in Non-Musical 'Les Miserables' Mini-Series

Dominic West, David Oyelowo, & Lily Collins to Star in Non-Musical 'Les Miserables' Mini-Series

Dominic West, David Oyelowo, and Lily Collins will lead the cast of an upcoming six-part mini-series adaptation of the classic novel Les Miserables!

The upcoming project will not be adapted from the smash hit musical, which was turned into an Oscar-winning film in 2012.

The story will follow “French convict Jean Valjean (West) and his struggles to escape his past while being hunted for years over a parole violation by Inspector Javert (Oyelowo), set against the backdrop of the uprising of 1832,” according to Variety.

Lily will play Fantine while the cast also includes Adeel Akhtar and Olivia Colman as Monsieur and Madame Thénardier, Ellie Bamber as Cosette, Josh O’Connor as Marius, and Erin Kellyman as Eponine.

The mini-series will be produced by BBC and A&E Networks with filming beginning in February 2018 in Belgium and Northern France.

Photos: Getty
