Angelina Jolie's Injured Daughter Shiloh Walks Red Carpet with Her at NBR Awards 2018

Angelina Jolie is joined by two of her kids on the red carpet at the 2018 National Board of Review Awards Gala on Tuesday night (January 9) at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

The 42-year-old actress and filmmaker was joined by daughters Shiloh and Zahara, as well as First They Killed My Father co-writer and subject Loung Ong.

Shiloh‘s left arm was in a sling after she reportedly broke a bone during a family vacation to Lake Tahoe.

Angelina was at the event to accept the Freedom of Expression Award for her film First They Killed My Father.

FYI: Angelina is wearing a Valentino dress, Barollo Italy shoes, and Forevermark earrings.

