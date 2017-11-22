Top Stories
Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Darren Aronofsky Split After a Year of Dating

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Wed, 22 November 2017 at 7:33 pm

The New 'The Crown' Season 2 Trailer Focuses on Prince Philip - Watch Now!

The new season of The Crown will be available in just a few short weeks and we just got the latest look inside the new season.

The latest trailer of the Netflix drama focuses on Matt Smith‘s portrayal of Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip.

In the trailer, Prince Philip struggles to live in his wife’s (Claire Foy) shadow as she reigns as Queen of England.

Season 2 of The Crown will be available for streaming on Netflix on December 8.

Watch the latest trailer below!

The Crown Season 2 – Prince Philip
